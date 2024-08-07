Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif, both of whom are guaranteed a medal after reaching the semi-finals, are at the centre of a major gender row

Imane Khelif. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Taiwan threatens legal action over gender row x 00:00

Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organisation claimed a Taiwanese fighter in the women’s competition was “a man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Swim test run cancelled over Seine water issues

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif, both of whom are guaranteed a medal after reaching the semi-finals, are at the centre of a major gender row. The IBA disqualified them from its world championships in 2023, but boxing in Paris is run by the IOC, which cleared them to compete.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever