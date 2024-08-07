Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Taiwan threatens legal action over gender row

Taiwan threatens legal action over gender row

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Taipei
Agencies |

Top

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif, both of whom are guaranteed a medal after reaching the semi-finals, are at the centre of a major gender row

Taiwan threatens legal action over gender row

Imane Khelif. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Taiwan threatens legal action over gender row
x
00:00

Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organisation claimed a Taiwanese fighter in the women’s competition was “a man.” 


Also Read: Swim test run cancelled over Seine water issues



Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif, both of whom are guaranteed a medal after reaching the semi-finals, are at the centre of a major gender row. The IBA disqualified them from its world championships in 2023, but boxing in Paris is run by the IOC, which cleared them to compete.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 boxing sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK