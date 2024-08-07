Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Swim test run cancelled over Seine water issues

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Fluctuating bacteria levels in the long-polluted waterway have been a constant concern throughout the Games with the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming events both scheduled to be held in the river

Athletes jump into the Seine river at the start of the Triathlon Mixed Relay of the Triathlon competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France. Pic/PTI

A test run meant to allow Olympic athletes to familiarise themselves with the marathon swimming course in the Seine River was cancelled on Tuesday over concerns about water quality in the Paris waterway.


Also Read: Duplantis sets pole vault WR to win gold



Fluctuating bacteria levels in the long-polluted waterway have been a constant concern throughout the Games with the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming events both scheduled to be held in the river. Another marathon swimming test event is scheduled for Wednesday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

