Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Duplantis sets pole vault WR to win gold

Duplantis sets pole vault WR to win gold

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Duplantis sailed over 6.25 metres with ease. “That’s just overflowed with emotions, freaking out,” said Duplantis, the new record improving his previous best by 1cm in front of a delirious 69,000-capacity crowd at the Stade de France on Monday

Duplantis sets pole vault WR to win gold

Armand Duplantis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Duplantis sets pole vault WR to win gold
x
00:00

Armand Duplantis says the defence of his Olympic pole vault crown in world-record style came as no surprise as he had visualised it a “million times” when practising as a child in his own backyard. 


Also Read: Lyles cruises into 200m semis in treble gold bid



Duplantis sailed over 6.25 metres with ease. “That’s just overflowed with emotions, freaking out,” said Duplantis, the new record improving his previous best by 1cm in front of a delirious 69,000-capacity crowd at the Stade de France on Monday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK