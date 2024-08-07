Duplantis sets pole vault WR to win gold

Duplantis sailed over 6.25 metres with ease. “That’s just overflowed with emotions, freaking out,” said Duplantis, the new record improving his previous best by 1cm in front of a delirious 69,000-capacity crowd at the Stade de France on Monday

Armand Duplantis. Pic/AFP

Armand Duplantis says the defence of his Olympic pole vault crown in world-record style came as no surprise as he had visualised it a “million times” when practising as a child in his own backyard.

Duplantis sailed over 6.25 metres with ease. "That's just overflowed with emotions, freaking out," said Duplantis, the new record improving his previous best by 1cm in front of a delirious 69,000-capacity crowd at the Stade de France on Monday.

