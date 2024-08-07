Paris Olympics 2024: The castigating by Prakash Padukone to Lakshya Sen should have been private

As 1980 All England champion’s remarks to media on his ward’s defeat in the bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia attracted mixed reactions, the immobile-on-the-sidelines coach’s castigating...

Prakash Padukone (left), Vimal Kumar and Lakshya Sen during the bronze medal match in Paris. Pic/PTI

A storm of controversy has erupted over the acerbic remarks made to the media by 1980 All England champion Prakash Padukone, in the wake of his ward Lakshya Sen’s heart-wrenching loss to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the Olympic bronze medal match is Paris on Monday.

Clearly heartbroken over the manner in which Lakshya had squandered a heaven-sent opportunity of pocketing the medal after leading by a game and 8-3 in the second stanza, an anguished Prakash lashed out at the Indian badminton athletes, stressing on the fact that the coaches could only do so much, but that the players needed to take responsibility for their results.

Best facilities provided

Prakash pointed out that the players these days were being provided with every conceivable facility and support staff they required in their quest for excellence. He did not name any particular player, but it was clear that his remarks were aimed primarily at the lad whom he has mentored since Lakshya was 10, and from whom he expected nothing less than a medal from these Olympics. Many Indian fans felt that what Prakash said was nothing but the unvarnished truth, and that he was fully justified in venting his spleen.

Others felt that he could have handled it better by being relatively diplomatic before the media, without hiding the truth; and taken the players to task

behind closed doors.

They objected to the timing, forum and vehemence of the outburst, and felt that it would be blown out of proportion in the media, and result in demotivating Lakshya, rather than pointing him in the right direction.

A fatherly arm around the 22-year-old’s shoulder in public, and a few words of solace would have produced better results for the future. The castigating could have been done in private. Yet, it is also worth examining the duties of a coach in the matter of inputs to the player from the courtside coach’s chair.

The constant flow of vociferous instructions and encouragement to Viktor Axelsen from his coaches in their native Danish tongue during the rallies was there for all to see. Chou Tien Chen’s trainer and constant companion, Victoria Kao (he does not believe in a coach) was almost obnoxious towards his opponent in her constant cheering and applauding from the coach’s chair.

Lack of courtside enthusiasm

One remembers how Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun’s infectious enthusiasm from courtside used to rub off on PV Sindhu, and energise her during the tough rallies. By contrast, Prakash remained mute and immobile in the coach’s chair, while Vimal did a bit of gesturing and gesticulating during the game. Could one, even churlishly, construe this as a sin of omission on the 69-year-old mentor’s part?