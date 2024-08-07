Lyles cruises into 200m semis in treble gold bid

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Lyles, who won the 100m in a photo-finish from Jamaican Kishane Thompson in 9.79 seconds, topped his 200m heat in 20.19sec

USA’s Noah Lyles after competing in the men’s 200m heat on Monday. Pic/AFP

Noah Lyles, fresh from winning Olympic 100m gold in Paris, cruised his 200m heat at the Stade de France on Monday to keep his bid for a sprint treble alive. 


Lyles, who won the 100m in a photo-finish from Jamaican Kishane Thompson in 9.79 seconds, topped his 200m heat in 20.19sec. 



The triple world 200m champion had a slow start but as soon as he hit the bend he looked in total control. The semi-finals are scheduled for 1802 GMT on Wednesday, with the final set for 1830 on Thursday. 


“I was up by seven. My dang body got this clock that wakes up at seven because that’s when I practise every day,” Lyles said. “So that’s when I naturally wake up. But throughout the day, it’s kind of just been meandering, trying to get my body jump-started. 

“I saw my physio and chiro at about 10, saw them till 12. Then I got some food, took a nap and woke up about 3.30. And here we are.”

Lyles, who will also chase gold in the 4x100m relay, said the 200m remained his “favourite race because I feel it shows all my abilities. I spent years working on the 100m, but the 200 is where it’s at. This is where I get to show my speed and endurance and my top-end speed. This is where I get to show I’m stronger than everybody else.”

Paris Olympics 2024 athletics sports sports news Sports Update

