Defending Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra takes only single attempt to launch into final with season-best throw of 89.34m; says he’s saving best for last

Neeraj Chopra during his 89.34 metre effort in the men’s javelin throw qualification yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | "I’m saving the best for the final": Neeraj Chopra x 00:00

Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra said he has saved his best for the final after topping the men’s javelin throw qualification with a throw of 89.34m in the Paris Olympics here at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neeraj achieved the best throw of the qualification across both groups in his first attempt to start his title defence in style. He won the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a throw of 87.58m. He became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal in the track and field event.

“This is just the qualification round. The mindset and the situation in the final are different. I should focus on the preparations for the final after getting a good start,” Neeraj told reporters.

Also Read: Indian men exit team event after loss to China in pre-quarters

The 26-year-old said all the throwers who have qualified with the automatic qualification mark of 84m will be tough competition in the final. However, he emphasised that he had saved his best for the medal event.

“I’m saving the best for the final and focussing on it. I’m ready for the final. I was not doing good here in the practice but when the qualification started, I had set the aim of qualifying in the first throw. My fitness is better now and I warmed up well before taking the first attempt,” Neeraj said.

Other than Neeraj, eight athletes qualified for the final with the automatic qualification mark including Grenada’s Anderson Peters (88.63m), Julian Weber (87.76m) of Germany, Arshad Nadeem (86.59m) of Pakistan and Julius Yego of Kenya (85.97m), who completed the Top 5.

Talking about his mindset, Neeraj said, “I try to do well from the first throw itself, but it doesn’t happen every time. If I fail to get the best out of first throw then I try to do my best in every throw,” he said.

When asked about the adductor injury that he sustained earlier in the year, Neeraj said, “I’m [feeling] better and taking all the precautions with a proper warm-up before the throw.”

India’s Kishore Kumar Jena, who was in Group A, failed to reach the final after notching the best effort of 80.73m which came in his first attempt.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever