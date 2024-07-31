Breaking News
PCB may appoint Younis as director of cricket

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

A well-placed source in the board has informed PTI that Naqvi has taken a cue from other national boards and wants a former player to handle all cricket-related matters

Waqar Younis. Pic/AFP

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is contemplating appointing former captain Waqar Younis as the director of cricket affairs. 


A well-placed source in the board has informed PTI that Naqvi has taken a cue from other national boards and wants a former player to handle all cricket-related matters.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


