A well-placed source in the board has informed PTI that Naqvi has taken a cue from other national boards and wants a former player to handle all cricket-related matters

Waqar Younis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article PCB may appoint Younis as director of cricket x 00:00

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is contemplating appointing former captain Waqar Younis as the director of cricket affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A well-placed source in the board has informed PTI that Naqvi has taken a cue from other national boards and wants a former player to handle all cricket-related matters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever