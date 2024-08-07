Breaking News
Indian men exit team event after loss to China in pre-quarters

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the opening doubles match 2-11, 3-11, 7-11 to the Chinese pair of the legendary Ma Long and Chuqin Wang

Indian men exit team event after loss to China in pre-quarters

Sharath Kamal. Pic/AFP

Indian men exit team event after loss to China in pre-quarters
Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal showed resistance but India suffered a 0-3 loss to mighty China in the pre-quarterfinals, which also ended their campaign in the men’s table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday.


The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the opening doubles match 2-11, 3-11, 7-11 to the Chinese pair of the legendary Ma Long and Chuqin Wang.



Playing Fan Zhendong in the first singles, Sharath took the first game 11-9 with a superlative display. But the Chinese regrouped to outwit the Indian 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the next three games as India fell 0-2 behind in the tie.

The 24-year-old Manav then played the second singles but found the going tough against Chuqin, losing 9-11, 6-11, 9-11.

Paris Olympics 2024 Table tennis sports sports news Sports Update

