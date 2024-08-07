The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the opening doubles match 2-11, 3-11, 7-11 to the Chinese pair of the legendary Ma Long and Chuqin Wang

Sharath Kamal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Indian men exit team event after loss to China in pre-quarters x 00:00

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal showed resistance but India suffered a 0-3 loss to mighty China in the pre-quarterfinals, which also ended their campaign in the men’s table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the opening doubles match 2-11, 3-11, 7-11 to the Chinese pair of the legendary Ma Long and Chuqin Wang.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 | "Seeing 30 points awarded for blocking instead of punching is tough to accept": Kishen Narsi

Playing Fan Zhendong in the first singles, Sharath took the first game 11-9 with a superlative display. But the Chinese regrouped to outwit the Indian 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the next three games as India fell 0-2 behind in the tie.

The 24-year-old Manav then played the second singles but found the going tough against Chuqin, losing 9-11, 6-11, 9-11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever