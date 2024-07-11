It’s a great honour: Achanta Sharath Kamal on being flagbearer

Kamal, who will turn 42 on Friday, will appear in his fifth and final Games in Paris

Sharath Kamal. Pic/G Krishnan

The honour of leading the Indian contingent at the Olympics opening ceremony does not come to every sportsperson. This honour at the Paris Games beginning on July 26 goes to table tennis ace Achanta Sharath Kamal, who will be leading the Indian contingent along River Seine with badminton ace PV Sindhu.

Kamal, who will turn 42 on Friday, will appear in his fifth and final Games in Paris. Replying to mid-day on what it meant to be the flagbearer at the Olympics, Kamal said on the sidelines of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 player draft on Wednesday: “Firstly, I did not believe when they told me that I’d be the flagbearer. It took me a while for the news to sink in. But then, from that day, I have been eagerly waiting for July 26 when I will be leading the Indian contingent with that flag in my hand.

“When I looked upon Rajyavardhan Rathore in 2008 or Mary Kom last time, we as co-players felt so proud. It was like, ‘Wow, what a person to lead us into the Olympic Games.’ In this Olympic Games, I’d be leading all of them. It is a great honour not only for me but for the whole table tennis fraternity.”

Former India international, multi-time national champion and coach Kamlesh Mehta said it’s not only an honour for the Indian TT fraternity but also inspires every athlete. Mehta told this daily: “Sharath being the flagbearer is one of the highlights of the entire TT fraternity of India. It’s for the first time that an Indian TT player is having that honour. It is not just because he is from the TT fraternity but it is for his immense contribution to sports in India. For every Indian TT player, it is a great honour and achievement.”