Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 There is Diwali like atmosphere Father Satish on Neeraj Chopras qualification to final

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'There is Diwali-like atmosphere..': Father Satish on Neeraj Chopra's qualification to final

Updated on: 06 August,2024 08:36 PM IST  |  Haryana
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 26-year-old sent his javelin ahead of the likes of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, two-time world champion Anderson Peters and Czechia's Jakub Vadljech

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'There is Diwali-like atmosphere..': Father Satish on Neeraj Chopra's qualification to final

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024 | 'There is Diwali-like atmosphere..': Father Satish on Neeraj Chopra's qualification to final
x
00:00

After 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men's javelin event final at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, an air of celebration and jubilation erupted in his household.


Neeraj began his gold medal title defence on a dominant note. The 26-year-old sent his javelin ahead of the likes of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, two-time world champion Anderson Peters and Czechia's Jakub Vadljech.



While featuring in Group B of the qualification round in the men's javelin event of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Stade de France, Neeraj topped the chart with his season-best throw of 89.34m.


Following his victory, celebrations unfolded in Neeraj's house in Panipat. Neeraj's father Satish Kumar expressed his excitement and told ANI, "We are joyous. The country has hopes with Neeraj that he can win gold, everyone is praying for him. He has everyone's prayers and blessings with him. He made a place for himself in the final as people had expected of him. There is a Diwali-like atmosphere in the village today. People cheered for him and celebrated. He performed so well."

Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi, is excited about seeing his son in the final match and said, "This is by God's grace. This is so joyous. We are all prepared (for the final match), we have installed a large screen in the hall and arranged chairs. All athletes are working hard, see who gets more fortunate. All athletes are doing well."

Also Read: 'This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country': Bajrang on Vinesh Phogat

Neeraj's uncle Bhim Chopra, revealed that big screens have been set up for the large number of people who turn up to see the javelin star weave his magic in one of the biggest sporting events.

"Just like last Olympics, large screens have been set up. We will watch the match well. A large number of people are going to come here. Sports enthusiasts from neighbouring villages are also going to come. So the preparations are going well. Neeraj performed so well. The entire village is celebrating. He met the expectations of the country," Bhim said.

Neeraj will appear in the final to defend his gold medal at Stade de France on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 Neeraj Chopra sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK