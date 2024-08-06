Breaking News
Ayaan ’tricks as St Joseph’s rout Cambridge 4-1

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Utpal Sanghvi were guilty of losing possession time and again in the midfield, allowing their opponents to take control of the proceedings

Ayaan Maniar

A fine hat-trick by St Joseph’s (Orlem) midfielder Ayaan Maniar saw them enter the playoffs of the boys U-16 first division match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament with an emphatic 4-1 win over Cambridge (Kandivli) at St Francis D’Asissi ground, Borivli on Monday. 


St Joseph’s skipper Tyrell Fernandes scored the fourth goal besides providing assists for two others as the Malad school went on top of Group D. Cambridge found their lone goal through Austin Gana.



Also Read: Confident girls played like professionals: MSSA’s Fr Jude


In another match, honours and points were shared when Utpal Sanghvi played out a 1-1 draw with St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) in their concluding league fixture.
Utpal Sanghvi took an early fifth-minute lead through Gaurav Sharma, but failed to hold on to the advantage as their opponents deservingly got the equaliser when captain Adhyaay Shetty scored at the end of the first session following a defence lapse.

Utpal Sanghvi were guilty of losing possession time and again in the midfield, allowing their opponents to take control of the proceedings. 

