An 89-year-old woman from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, fell ill mid-air while travelling on a Mumbai-Varanasi flight. The airline made an emergency landing at Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport, but despite immediate medical attention upon landing, she was declared dead

The airline made an emergency landing at Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport. Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after woman dies onboard x 00:00

An 89-year-old woman died onboard an IndiGo Airlines flight, after which the airlines made an emergency landing at the airport in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an airport official stated on Monday.

According to PTI, the incident took place on the night of April 6.

The official said Sushila Devi, a native of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, boarded the flight from Mumbai and started feeling unwell mid-air.

The flight landed at the Chikalthana Airport due to a medical emergency around 10 pm. A medical team examined the woman on landing, but she had already succumbed, the official informed, reported PTI.

The MIDC CIDCO police station did the necessary formalities, and the flight proceeded for its onward journey to Varanasi, the official said.

According to the airline, the woman's body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar.

In a similar incident last year, Passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 5188 from Chennai to Mumbai faced a distressing situation as a bomb threat was discovered scribbled on a chit in the lavatory when the flight was about 20 miles away from Mumbai Airport.

Prompt response from CISF officials ensured the safety of all passengers and crew. Extensive checks on passengers and luggage were conducted to minimise risks, although the incident understandably caused discomfort among those on board.

“Passenger safety remains paramount in such situations, and the coordinated efforts of security personnel and airline staff ensured that protocols were followed diligently. Luckily on a thorough search of passengers and aircraft, it was found that it was a false threat,” said a CISF official. The discovery of the bomb threat instigated a series of precautionary measures, disrupting the otherwise routine journey. Passengers were subjected to additional security protocols, causing delays and frayed nerves.

Despite the inconvenience, authorities emphasised the necessity of such measures to safeguard lives and maintain the integrity of air travel security. A passenger while talking to mid-day said, “We were not even aware about the bomb threat until the time the plane landed and was diverted to a remote location at the airport. We came to know about the threat when a CISF personnel explained why they wanted to search our checked-in luggage as well as conduct an extensive search of the passengers.”

“It caused some discomfort to us, but the collective mentality of fellow travellers was the safety concern which is why we all were ready to bear the extra discomfort caused by the checking procedures,” the passenger added. An insider source from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) disclosed, “The flight was approximately 40 km away from the airport when we received a distress call from the pilots stating a chit was found in the lavatory of IndiGo flight 6E 5188, an A321 Neo aircraft which clearly stated a bomb threat to the aircraft.

“We immediately diverted the air traffic and made sure the flight was on the ground on a priority basis. Also, the airport authorities and CISF were informed of the same. The flight, when it landed at 8.57 am, was diverted to a remote bay for further security measures,” the source added. A DGCA official explaining the procedure and protocol carried out after a bomb threat said, “We received information about the bomb threat on the flight. A team comprising of an airworthiness officer from DGCA along with CISF personnel, airport authorities, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), a dog squad along with other emergency responders and personnel were deployed to conduct a thorough investigation and inspection of the aircraft to make sure no stone is left unturned.”

IndiGo Airlines in a statement, said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5188 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Post landing in Mumbai, all necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back to the terminal area.”

(With PTI inputs)