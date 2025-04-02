Supreme Court raps Uttar Pradesh govt over ‘illegal’ demolitions in Prayagraj

The top court was hearing a plea by advocate Zulfiqar Haider, professor Ali Ahmed and others whose houses were demolished

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority calling its demolition of homes in the city “inhuman and illegal”. Observing the demolition action was carried out in a “high handed” manner, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said there was “rule of law in the country” and residential structures of citizens couldn’t be demolished in such fashion.

“This shocks our conscience. There is something called right to shelter, due process of law,” the bench said. The top court, therefore, directed the authority to pay within six weeks Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the house owners. The top court was hearing a plea by advocate Zulfiqar Haider, professor Ali Ahmed and others whose houses were demolished.

The petitioners’ counsel had said the state government wrongly demolished the houses thinking the land belonged to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in 2023 in a police encounter. The Allahabad High Court had earlier rejected their plea challenging the demolition.

