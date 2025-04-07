Breaking News
Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami in 1-1 MLS tie with Toronto

Updated on: 07 April,2025 02:29 PM IST  |  Fort Lauderdale (Florida)
AP , PTI |

Toronto plays Saturday at home against Minnesota. Inter Miami resumes MLS play next Sunday at the Chicago Fire

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami in 1-1 MLS tie with Toronto

Inter Miami CF's Argentine forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Major League Soccer (MLS) match between Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi scored for the third time in four Major League Soccer matches this season, helping Inter Miami get a 1-1 tie with Toronto FC. It was Messi's 40th goal across all competitions since joining Inter Miami, extending his franchise record. The goal Sunday was a left-footed volley from the top of the 18-yard box about five minutes into first-half stoppage time.


The tie left Inter Miami (4-0-2) one point behind Columbus in the Eastern Conference, with one match in hand. Messi's goal tied the match, three minutes after Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring for Toronto (0-4-3). Messi had what appeared to be a goal wiped out earlier in the first half after it was determined he committed a foul shortly before that score. Toronto had the lead for only the second time all season the first was a 19-minute stretch against Chicago last month.


This time, Messi took it away quickly. Messi has had at least one point in all four MLS matches in which he has appeared this season for Inter Miami, which is 8-1-2 overall this season when adding in four victories in CONCACAF Champions Cup matches. The loss was a 1-0 decision against LAFC in a Champions Cup match last week; the second leg of that matchup is Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. Toronto plays Saturday at home against Minnesota. Inter Miami resumes MLS play next Sunday at the Chicago Fire.

