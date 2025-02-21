MLS: Inter Miami’s Messi too hot in sub-zero conditions

Messi struck in the 56th minute, showing superb individual skill before rifling a low angled shot past Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi during a Concacaf Champions Cup match v Sporting Kansas City

Lionel Messi shrugged off sub-zero temperatures to score the only goal as Inter Miami defeated Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in their weather-delayed CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg clash on Wednesday.

Messi struck in the 56th minute, showing superb individual skill before rifling a low angled shot past Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp. The victory gives Inter a precious away goal as they attempt to secure their passage into the last 16 next week.

Wednesday’s fixture had been postponed by 24 hours after an arctic storm dumped several inches of snow around while sending temperatures plummeting to near-record lows. Despite the rescheduling there was no let-up from the freezing conditions, with the temperature plunging to minus 17 degrees Celsius. Messi and his Inter teammates took to the field wearing gloves and neck warmers, with several players on both teams wearing full-length leggings to combat the extreme chilly conditions.

