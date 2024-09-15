Breaking News
Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi returns to fire Inter Miami past Philadelphia

Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Washington
Messi equalised by running around a defender and sending a low shot with his weaker right foot into the far corner

Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi returns to fire Inter Miami past Philadelphia

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates his first goal during the Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season football match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi returned from a two-month injury layoff with two goals and an assist as leaders Inter Miami recovered from a goal down to secure a 3-1 home win over Philadelphia in Major League Soccer on Saturday.


The visitors took the lead in the second minute when Mikael Uhre cut inside his marker and thumped a long-range effort that flew into the back of the net off goalkeeper Drake Callender's gloves.



Messi equalised by running around a defender and sending a low shot with his weaker right foot into the far corner.


The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star then gave his side the lead as he side-footed home from 15 yards after Jordi Alba's cross from the left wing.

Luis Suarez put the result beyond doubt with a first-time strike from the edge of the 18-yard box after Messi's pass.

The result at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale leaves Inter Miami 10 points clear of second-placed Cincinnati in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia are 11th in the 15-team conference, 32 points behind the Florida outfit.

