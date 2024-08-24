Bangladesh still trail Pakistan by 132 runs after Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit centuries in the home team’s 448-6 declared

Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam during his 93 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shadman’s 93 takes Bangladesh to 316-5 vs Pakistan x 00:00

Opener Shadman Islam missed out on a century in his comeback test match as Bangladesh blunted pace-heavy Pakistan’s attack and reached 316-5 at stumps on the third day of the first Test on Friday.

Shadman, playing his first Test in almost 30 months, made 93 in more than 5 1/2 hours of resilient batting before he was clean bowled by Mohammad Ali (1-42) at the stroke of tea.

Bangladesh still trail Pakistan by 132 runs after Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit centuries in the home team’s 448-6 declared.

Mushfiqur Rahim (55 not out) and Litton Das (52 not out) are at the crease. They added 98 runs in the latter half of the first session. Both batters stood firm against Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-55) and Naseem Shah (1-77).

Brief scores

Pakistan 448-6d v B’desh 316-5 (S Islam 93, M Rahim 55*, L Das 52*, M Haque 50; K Shahzad 2-47)

