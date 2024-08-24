Breaking News
Shadman’s 93 takes Bangladesh to 316-5 vs Pakistan

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AP , PTI |

Top

Bangladesh still trail Pakistan by 132 runs after Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit centuries in the home team’s 448-6 declared

Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam during his 93 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Opener Shadman Islam missed out on a century in his comeback test match as Bangladesh blunted pace-heavy Pakistan’s attack and reached 316-5 at stumps on the third day of the first Test on Friday.


Shadman, playing his first Test in almost 30 months, made 93 in more than 5 1/2 hours of resilient batting before he was clean bowled by Mohammad Ali (1-42) at the stroke of tea.



Bangladesh still trail Pakistan by 132 runs after Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit centuries in the home team’s 448-6 declared.

Mushfiqur Rahim (55 not out) and Litton Das (52 not out) are at the crease. They added 98 runs in the latter half of the first session. Both batters stood firm against Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-55) and Naseem Shah (1-77).

Brief scores
Pakistan 448-6d v B’desh 316-5 (S Islam 93, M Rahim 55*, L Das 52*, M Haque 50; K Shahzad 2-47)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

