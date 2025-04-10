The Congress claimed that the Modi-led government is taking undue credit for Tahawwur Rana's extradition, stating it is the outcome of diplomatic and legal efforts initiated by the UPA over a decade ago

P Chidambaram. File pic

The Indian National Congress on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of taking undue credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, stating that the process was initiated and sustained by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime through strategic diplomatic efforts.

According to PTI, Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram issued a detailed statement outlining the timeline of legal and diplomatic steps taken under the UPA government, claiming the current regime had no significant role in securing Rana’s extradition.

Chidambaram asserted that the government had achieved “no breakthrough” in the extradition and instead benefitted from years of mature and quiet diplomacy led by institutions and foreign policy architects of the earlier administration.

“This is not the outcome of grandstanding, but a testament to what the Indian state can achieve when diplomacy, law enforcement, and international cooperation are pursued sincerely and without chest-thumping,” he said, according to PTI.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national and a close associate of another 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused, David Coleman Headley, is being extradited from the United States (US) after exhausting all legal avenues, including a plea before the US Supreme Court, PTI reported.

The Congress statement highlighted that the groundwork was laid as early as November 2009 when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks conspiracy involving Rana and others. “That very month, Canada’s Foreign Minister confirmed collaboration with Indian agencies, a direct result of the UPA’s effective foreign policy,” Chidambaram stated.

Despite Rana’s acquittal in a US court in 2011 for direct involvement in the 26/11 attacks, he was convicted on other terrorism-related charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The UPA government, while disappointed with the partial acquittal, continued to exert diplomatic pressure.

Chidambaram said that extensive efforts by senior leaders, including Salman Khurshid and Ranjan Mathai, helped keep the extradition request active in Washington’s corridors of power. By 2013, both Headley and Rana were sentenced, and India persisted with its demand for their extradition. PTI reported that then Ambassador Nirupama Rao also remained in contact with her US counterparts to push the agenda forward.

In 2015, Headley turned approver in the 26/11 case, and by 2016 he was formally pardoned by an Indian court. This contributed significantly to the case against Abu Jundal, another accused.

Chidambaram added that officials from India made visits in 2018 and 2019 to resolve legal complications related to Rana’s extradition. After Rana’s release in 2020 on health grounds, India formally requested his arrest once again.

In May 2023, a US court ruled that Rana could be extradited under the Indo-US Extradition Treaty. His final appeal was dismissed by the US Supreme Court in January 2025. He was formally handed over to Indian authorities on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)