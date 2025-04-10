The BJP spokesman said the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused was a major victory for all security, counter-terrorism, prosecution, and intelligence agencies. He added that the move reflected India’s resolve to not remain silent in the face of terror attacks, but to respond firmly

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, praised that the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, ANI reported. He stated that it was a major victory for all security, counter- terrorism, prosecution and intelligence agencies.

Poonawalla further said that the extradition was the resolve that India would not remain silent on terror attacks but would give a tough reply.

"It is a major victory for all security, counter-terrorism, prosecution, intelligence agencies that the main conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is being extradited to India...This is not just an extradition; it is the resolve of the new India that we will not remain silent on terror attacks but will give a befitting reply...India will neither forgive nor forget the terrorists..." said Poonawalla while speaking to the media.

"This is a major step towards ensuring justice not only for the victims in India but also for those killed in the 26/11 attacks in 17 to 18 countries," he further stated.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticised the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed more than 166 lives.

Goyal accused then government of merely "serving Biryani" to Ajmal Kasab, one of the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, ANI reported. The Union Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination to hold the attackers accountable and ensure they face justice on Indian soil.

"During Congress' time, the terrorists had attacked the very hotel we are standing in. People died here. However, Congress didn't do anything to punish those involved. The one who was caught, Kasab, was also served Biryani. Those who attacked our country...this is PM Modi's resolve to bring them to justice, and they get punished. Every Indian citizen is proud of PM Modi that those involved would be punished on this land," Goyal told ANI.

He also brutally slammed the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), accusing the party of engaging in "appeasement politics" more than the Congress party.

Stepping up his criticism of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, the Union Minister claimed they were incapable of thinking beyond appeasement politics.

"Sanjay Raut will defend a person who is Muslim even if the person is involved in a huge crime. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena engages in appeasement politics more than Congress. The INDI alliance can't think beyond appeasement politics and doesn't have positive thinking. PM Modi, on the other hand, is ending Naxalism. Similarly, we will not spare terrorists," Goyal added.

(With ANI inputs)