Union Minister Piyush Goyal has called the extradition of Tahawwur Rana a testament to PM Modi’s resolve to bring 26/11 attackers to justice, criticising the Congress for inaction and appeasement politics during its tenure

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has strongly criticised the Congress party over its handling of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, stating that the then government failed to take decisive action against the perpetrators. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Goyal hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "firm resolve" in bringing terror accused Tahawwur Rana to India to face justice.

“This is Prime Minister Modi’s determination to ensure that those who attacked our country are brought to justice and punished on Indian soil. Every Indian citizen is proud that this has finally happened,” Goyal stated. He took a pointed swipe at the Congress government, alleging that instead of holding the culprits accountable, they had “served biryani to Ajmal Kasab,” one of the key attackers arrested during the siege.

Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian citizen, is believed to be a close associate of David Coleman Headley, who conspired in the 2008 attacks. His extradition to India marks a significant step in the legal proceedings surrounding the tragedy, which left 166 people dead and scores injured. Rana is being brought to India following his failed attempts to resist extradition in the United States, ANI reports.

Goyal also directed criticism at the Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing them of engaging in appeasement politics to a greater extent than Congress. “Whether it is Congress or the INDI Alliance, their politics begins and ends with appeasement. PM Modi, on the other hand, is tackling naxalism and terrorism head-on,” he said.

Senior advocate Majeed Memon, meanwhile, stressed the importance of ensuring a fair trial, akin to the one given to Kasab, who was ultimately sentenced to death. “This is a major accomplishment. A dangerous terrorist has been handed over to India. We cannot forget 26/11—it was an attack on the financial capital and cost many innocent lives,” said Memon, adding that justice must now take its course through the Indian legal system.

According to ANI, the Patiala House Court has recently received trial records from Mumbai, naming Tahawwur Rana and David Headley as accused in the case. Advocate Narender Mann has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor by the central government to handle proceedings under the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also termed the extradition a “major diplomatic victory” for the Modi-led government during his address at the Network 18 Rising Bharat conclave.

(With inputs from ANI)