Pooran’s unbeaten 65 helps West Indies beat South Africa by 7 wkts

Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 65 from 26 balls as the West Indies defeated an experimental South Africa side by seven wickets in their T20I at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium on Friday.

West Indies put the visitors in to bat, in the first of the three match series, and made a strong start with the bowl.

The Caribbean side limited South Africa to 42-5 from the opening eight overs, with seamer Matthew Forde picking up the wickets of Ryan Rickelton (4) and skipper Aiden Markram (14).

But Tristan Stubbs led the fightback with a superb 76 from 42 balls including three sixes.

Stubbs was well supported by Patrick Kruger, who struck 44 from 32 balls as South Africa recovered to 174-7 from their 20 overs. West Indies went on the attack from the outset with the opening pair of Alick Athanaze (40) and Shai Hope (51) putting on 84 from the opening wicket before Athanaze was removed in the eighth over.



Pooran then took the game away from the Proteas with a brilliant display of power hitting, including smashing Burger for four sixes in a row in the 12th over. The home side passed the target with 13 balls to spare.

Brief scores

South Africa 174-7 in 20 overs (T Stubbs 76, P Kruger 44; M Forde 3-27, S Joseph 2-40) lost to WI 176-3 in 17.5 overs (N Pooran 65*, S Hope 51, A Athanaze 40; O Baartman 2-30) by seven wickets

