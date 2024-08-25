Breaking News
India grab first-ever surfing quota for 2026 Asian Games

Updated on: 25 August,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Thulusdhoo (Maldives)
PTI |

Top

Participating in the Asian Surfing Championships here, the quota was awarded to India based on the total ranking points accumulated by its surfers in the event

India grab first-ever surfing quota for 2026 Asian Games

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The Indian surfing team has secured its first-ever quota for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan with a spot each for men and women.


Participating in the Asian Surfing Championships here, the quota was awarded to India based on the total ranking points accumulated by its surfers in the event.


While Kishore Kumar missed out narrowly on Saturday after making it to the semi-finals of the U-18 boys category, his stellar show in the competition—finishing first in Round 1, Round 3, and the quarter-finals—earned India the Asian Games quota.

