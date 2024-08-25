"One of India's most dependable openers": Virat Kohli hails Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli shared a deep bond on and off the field. Both batters hail from West Delhi and came through the system at almost the same time as youngsters. Kohli and Dhawan were teammates for the Indian team for almost a decade

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: File Pic)

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli hailed Shikhar Dhawan as one of India's most dependable openers following his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

Following this Virat Kohli wrote on X, "Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on,". Taking to X:

Kohli also thanked Dhawan who is known as "Gabbar" for the memories they have shared and also wished him luck for his future endeavours.

"Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!" he added.

Representing India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan accumulated 10,867 runs in international cricket. With this, he is in 12th position for the most runs scored for the side. The former left-hander also has 24 centuries and 79 half-centuries to his name.

He went on to become the player of the tournament in India's Champions Trophy victory in 2013 by scoring the most runs (363) in the 2013 edition.

Along with Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he formed an unmatched triumvirate in the international white-ball formats from 2013 to 2019.

Kohli and Dhawan were teammates for the Indian team for almost a decade. Virat Kohli is currently out of action following a long break from the cricket. Team India will soon clash with Bangladesh for the Test series. Later in the year, they will face Australia for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With PTI Inputs)