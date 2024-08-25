"Learning techniques of a new sport...": Manu Bhaker shares post with Suryakumar Yadav

Manu Bhaker delivered stunning performances at the Paris Olympics 2024 in which she clinched two bronze medals. Suryakumar Yadav shone for his exceptional catch in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. Later, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the T20I format, Suryakumar was appointed as the new captain

Manu Bhaker, Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: X/@realmanubhaker)

Paris Olympics 2024 double-bronze medallist Manu Bhaker recently shared a post on her X handle along with Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. In the post, Bhaker took the role of a batter and Suryakumar acted as a pistol shooter.

The post read as, "Learning techniques of a new sport with the Mr. 360 of India! @surya_14kumar 💪". Taking to X:

Learning techniques of a new sport with the Mr. 360 of India! @surya_14kumar 💪 pic.twitter.com/nWVrwxWYqy — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 25, 2024

Manu Bhaker delivered stunning performances at the Paris Olympics 2024 in which she clinched two bronze medals. The ace Indian shooter won her first gold in the 10m air pistol event, following the second in the 25m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

She registered her name in the history books as she became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Suryakumar Yadav shone for his exceptional catch in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. Later, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the T20I format, Suryakumar was appointed as the new captain of the Indian men's senior team.

Recently, he won the T20I series against Sri Lanka as a captain under Gautam Gambhir's stint as head coach of Team India.

After the Parsi Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker has opted for a break of three months from the shooting.

Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh for a Test series at the end of September. Later in the year, the Indian side will clash with Australia for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav will now feature in the Duleep Trophy matches. The swashbuckling right-hander will play from "Team C" which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.