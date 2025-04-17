The breakthrough marks the completion of a 1.647-kilometre-long tunnel between Andheri (East) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai metro line 7A achieves major milestone as tunnel boring machine ‘Disha’ reaches breakthrough x 00:00

In a significant milestone for city’s expanding metro network, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Disha’ working on the Mumbai Metro Line 7A corridor is set to achieve its breakthrough today, completing a key section of the underground tunnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breakthrough marks the completion of a 1.647-kilometre-long tunnel between Andheri (East) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). This tunnel, with a finished diameter of 6.35 meters, is the first underground tunnel constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as part of its metro network.

“This is a monumental milestone,” said Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee. “Today, April 17, 2025, the TBM for Metro Line 7A achieves its breakthrough, successfully completing the first underground tunnel in Mumbai’s metro network by MMRDA. This engineering feat paves the way for connecting the operational Red Line (Line 7), which runs from Dahisar to Gundavali, with the airport extension.”

The event will be marked by a formal ceremony, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries.

Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees the light of day

The much-delayed Yellow Line Mumbai Metro 2B crossed a milestone on Sunday—four years after it was slated to be operational—when a 5.4-km stretch of the line between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd was live-charged. This means the overhead wires are now considered 'live'. Officials said the first train trials on the line will begin on April 16.

The date coincides with the day trains first ran in Mumbai 172 years ago, an event regarded as the foundation day of Indian Railways. This will be the first new Metro to ply in the eastern suburbs in the past ten years after the Blue Line 1 had started operations from Ghatkopar. The other three lines cater to the western suburbs. Though the deadline for beginning operations had been given as December 2025, sources said the early beginning of train trial was pushed by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, who has been reviewing the progress of all lines closely.

The significant development will ease local connectivity between Mankhurd and Chembur. The Yellow Line Metro 2B has high-end six-coach train sets from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). mid-day, on November 11, 2023, was the first to report the arrival of the first train sets at Mandale depot in Mankhurd.

Indigenously manufactured, the passenger train sets have all-steel integral rail coaches, with an energy-friendly regenerative braking system. The trains have four doors on each side and are also designed to allow commuters to travel with bicycles. It has amenities such as mobile charging points, an IP-based announcement system and state-of-the-art surveillance systems.