Six killed in collision between bus, autorickshaw in Patan district of Gujarat

Updated on: 17 April,2025 02:07 PM IST  |  Patan
mid-day online correspondent |

The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction, the police said

Six killed in collision between bus, autorickshaw in Patan district of Gujarat

The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction when the accident took place. Representational Pic/File

Six killed in collision between bus, autorickshaw in Patan district of Gujarat
At least six persons were killed after an autorickshaw collided with a state transport bus in Gujarat's Patan district on Thursday, the police said, reported the PTI.


All six reportedly killed in the accident were travelling in an autorickshaw, the police said.


An official said that the accident occurred near Sami village on the Sami-Radhanpur highway around 11.30 am, according to the PTI.


The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction, said Patan District Superintendent of Police V K Nayi.

"All six persons travelling in the autorickshaw, including the driver, died on the spot. The impact was so intense that the mangled remains of the auto got stuck underneath the bus," V K Nayi said, as per the PTI.

Prime facie, it appears that the bus driver lost control of the wheel while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision, said the official, news agency reported.

The local police have started an investigation into the incident, Nayi added.

Radhanpur MLA and BJP leader Lavingji Thakor, who rushed to the spot after learning about the accident, said all six occupants of the auto died at the scene, the PTI reported.

Four students, driver injured after school bus rams into tree in Noida

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a school bus from Ghaziabad rammed into a tree at Char Murti crossing in Thana Bisrakh area here on Thursday morning, injuring four students and the driver, the police said, according to the PTI.

The injured students were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

The bus belonging to a school in Ghaziabad reportedly lost control and collided with a tree at Char Murti crossing in Thana Bisrakh area, a police spokesperson said.

The damaged bus was later sent to the workshop with the help of a crane.

As many as seventeen students were on board the bus when the accident happened, he said.

Following the incident, the panicked parents reached the spot after getting information. They accused the school administration and the bus driver of negligence.

(with PTI inputs)

