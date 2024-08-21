August 23 online auction also features overseas stars like De Kock, Stoinis and Pooran

Some of the gear donated by renowned cricketers to feature in the auction

A Mahendra Singh Dhoni-signed cricket bat from his last year’s IPL campaign, a Virat Kohli-signed Team India jersey worn at the ICC World Cup 2019, his batting gloves worn during the same tournament, his last ODI World Cup as captain, a Rohit Sharma-signed bat which he used in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, a signed bat and a pair of batting gloves which KL Rahul used at the ICC World Cup 2023, are some of the items which will go under the hammer at an online auction called Cricket for a Cause on August 23.

Supported by India cricketer KL Rahul his wife Athiya Shetty, proceeds of the auction will go to the Vipla Foundation which empowers underprivileged communities across India.

Rahul Dravid fans will get a chance to bid for a bat signed by the Indian team that toured England in 2011, where the former India captain scored three hundreds in four Tests. Rishab Pant’s signed bat and gloves are also up for grabs among several pieces of equipment.

The overseas flavour to the auction comes in the form of equipment used in the IPL by Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

Handled by auction house, Pundole, the charity sale will be online from 6.30 pm on

August 23.

Auction website: www.pundoles.com