KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy: Rahul Dravid’s son Samit's jaw-dropping inside-out six leaves Internet impressed; WATCH

Mysuru Warriors' Samit Dravid slamming a six (Pic: Screengrab/@StarSportsKan/X)

Samit Dravid, the son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, demonstrated his power-hitting prowess in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy.

Samit made a notable contribution with the bat, scoring 33 runs off 24 balls for the Mysuru Warriors in their match against the Gulbarga Mystics.

The 18-year-old also hit a six in the 10th over, brilliantly dispatching a googly from Praveen Dubey over the deep-cover boundary. A video of this impressive shot quickly went viral on social media. Samit's 24-ball innings included four boundaries and one six.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair's explosive 66 off 35 balls and Jagadeesha Suchith's rapid 40 off 13 balls propelled the Warriors to a solid total of 196/8 in their 20 overs.

However, the night belonged to the Mystics' K Smaran, who played a match-winning unbeaten century to lead his team to victory from a challenging position. The Mystics were struggling at 104/5 in the 12th over due to a top-order collapse. Smaran then forged crucial partnerships with Wahid Faizan Khan (18) and Praveen Dubey (37) before securing the win with a boundary on the final ball of the match. He remained unbeaten on 104 from just 60 balls.

This defeat marked the Warriors' second consecutive loss, following a narrow defeat to the Bengaluru Bulls a few days earlier. The Warriors had recently acquired Samit for Rs 50,000, valuing his potential as a middle-order batsman and seamer.

"It's good to have him in our side as he has shown a lot of promise in various age-group tournaments for KSCA," a Warriors team official told PTI. Samit was part of the Karnataka under-19 squad that clinched this season’s Cooch Behar Trophy and had also played for the KSCA XI against the Lancashire side earlier this year.

Mysore Warriors squad for KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy: Karun Nair, Karthik CA, Manoj Bhandage, Karthik S U, Suchith J, Gowtham K, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani, Goutham Mishra, Dhanush Gowda, Samit Dravid, Deepak Devadiga, Sumit Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf.

(With PTI inputs)