From 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak to miraculous T20 WC win over South Africa, Rahul Dravid reflects on how fate played its part during crucial finals

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is lifted after Team India’s T20 WC triumph in June. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article "Incredible execution, incredible calmness by Rohit": Rahul Dravid hails Indian skipper for the T20 WC final x 00:00

The legendary Rahul Dravid acknowledged that sometimes a little bit of luck can heavily impact the outcome of big matches, citing India’s heartbreaking defeat in the ODI World Cup final to Australia and his side’s sensational triumph from a precarious position against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final.

India had stormed into the ODI World Cup final last year with a 10-match winning streak but when the tournament’s best team bumped into Australia in the title clash, nothing worked.

Six months later, skipper Rohit Sharma and Dravid combined to complete the unfinished business. A formidable South Africa stood between them and the trophy but the luck smiled on them.

Highs and lows

Having drawn lessons from the incredible highs and lows, Dravid on Wednesday recalled how crucial it was for the team to stick to the clichéd process and hope for luck to favour them against the Proteas at Barbados on June 29.

“I’ve had time to reflect on it. I’ve had time to reflect on a lot of things we’ve done. You do realise, sometimes, you have to do a lot of these things, you have to do the process, you have to do everything right,” Dravid, who was chosen for Life Time Achievement honour during the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards, said.

“Sometimes at the end of the day, you need a little bit of luck. [Against South Africa in T20 WC final]—30 balls to go, 30 runs to go. [It was about] incredible execution, incredible calmness by Rohit.”

“We didn’t focus on what we needed to do, but we needed a guy who could keep his foot within one inch of a line. Sometimes [it is] the skill,” he said without mentioning Suryakumar Yadav’s juggling act at the ropes to complete David Miller’s dismissal. That catch had tilted the match in India’s favour.

Head thrived on luck

Dravid then recalled how India were close to dismissing Travis Head in the ODI World Cup final, but the opener rode on his tremendous luck to come up with a match-winning century, single-handedly crushing a billion hopes.

“[On] 19th November—I remember whatever it was, we beat Travis Head’s bat 15 times—he didn’t touch a single ball. You know, things can go your way sometimes, but you have to stick to the process,” the articulate Dravid circled back to sticking to the basics.

Dravid retired as India’s coach following the title triumph.

