The visitors lost five wickets for just 42 runs across 21 overs. At stumps, Raghvi Bist (16) and Uma Chetry (10) were at the crease with India ‘A’ still needing 140 runs to win

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article India ‘A’ stare at defeat against Oz women x 00:00

India ‘A’ are staring at a defeat against Australia ‘A’ after the visitors crumbled against the home team’s spin attack, slumping to 149-6 in their second innings on the third day of the unofficial one-off women’s Test on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: England stable despite Mendis’s heroics

Chasing a victory target of 289, built around Maddy Darke’s unbeaten 105, India ‘A’ looked to build a foundation but rival spinners—Charli Knott (2-27), Grace Parsons (2-27) and Lilly Mills (1-15)—struck in regular intervals.

The visitors lost five wickets for just 42 runs across 21 overs. At stumps, Raghvi Bist (16) and Uma Chetry (10) were at the crease with India ‘A’ still needing 140 runs to win.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever