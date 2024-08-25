At the time of going to press, England were 119-4. Root was 23 not out and Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook, fresh from a first-innings fifty, got out for 32

Kamindu Mendis

Listen to this article England stable despite Mendis’s heroics x 00:00

England were once again left looking to star batsman Joe Root after losing early wickets in their run-chase for victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur scores brilliant 191 to torment Pakistan

At the time of going to press, England were 119-4. Root was 23 not out and Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook, fresh from a first-innings fifty, got out for 32.

Set 205 to win, England were 82-3 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day, still requiring 123 more runs to go 1-0 up in this three-match series after Kamindu Mendis’s brilliant century kept a gutsy Sri Lanka in the game.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever