England stable despite Mendis’s heroics

Updated on: 25 August,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

At the time of going to press, England were 119-4. Root was 23 not out and Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook, fresh from a first-innings fifty, got out for 32

Kamindu Mendis

England were once again left looking to star batsman Joe Root after losing early wickets in their run-chase for victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Saturday. 


At the time of going to press, England were 119-4. Root was 23 not out and Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook, fresh from a first-innings fifty, got out for 32. 


Set 205 to win, England were 82-3 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day, still requiring 123 more runs to go 1-0 up in this three-match series after Kamindu Mendis’s brilliant century kept a gutsy Sri Lanka in the game.

joe root england sri lanka test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

