Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > I like simplicity of his technique Kumar Sangakkara on Brook

"I like simplicity of his technique": Kumar Sangakkara on Brook

Updated on: 23 August,2024 09:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Keeping in mind Harry Brook's great game awareness, Kumar Sangakkara urged him to stick to his natural game. So far in 16 Test matches, Brook has accumulated 1,434 runs with an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of over 90. The right-hander also has five centuries and nine half-centuries to his name. His best score to date is 186 runs

Kumar Sangakkara (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
"I like simplicity of his technique": Kumar Sangakkara on Brook
x
00:00

Former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara heaped praises on England's batsman Harry Brook by saying that he loves the simplicity of his technique.


Coming in at 125/4 while aiming to overcome Sri Lanka's first innings total of 236 runs, Brook displayed immense maturity, toning down a bit on his naturally aggressive game to amass 56 runs in 73 balls, with four boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of just over 76, way below his career SR of over 90.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Sangakkara said, "He is such a good player. I love watching him bat, I like the simplicity of his technique and the intent he bats with."


"It is always about scoring runs and there is nothing complicated in the way he does it."

Keeping in mind Harry Brook's great game awareness, Kumar Sangakkara urged him to stick to his natural game.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green gears up for major role vs India

"He has got good awareness about how he wants to play cricket and I think the best thing that can happen for Harry Brook is to be told, 'just keep batting the way you are, do not get confused with anything else'," concluded Sangakkara.

Since debuting for England, Harry Brook has been a key part of the side's "Bazball" approach, brought in by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

So far in 16 Test matches, Brook has accumulated 1,434 runs with an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of over 90. The right-hander also has five centuries and nine half-centuries to his name. His best score to date is 186 runs.

Coming to the match, England ended day two with 259/6, with Jamie Smith (72*) and Gus Atkinson (4*) unbeaten. Harry Brook (56) and Joe Root (42) also played crucial knocks for England after a shaky start which saw them struggling at 67/3 at one point.

After electing to bat first, SL was 113/7, but knocks from Dhananjaya de Silva (74) and debutant Milan Rathnayake (72) took them to 236 runs. Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir took three wickets each for England.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kumar sangakkara sports news cricket news sri lanka england test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK