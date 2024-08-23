Keeping in mind Harry Brook's great game awareness, Kumar Sangakkara urged him to stick to his natural game. So far in 16 Test matches, Brook has accumulated 1,434 runs with an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of over 90. The right-hander also has five centuries and nine half-centuries to his name. His best score to date is 186 runs

Kumar Sangakkara (Pic: File Pic)

Former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara heaped praises on England's batsman Harry Brook by saying that he loves the simplicity of his technique.

Coming in at 125/4 while aiming to overcome Sri Lanka's first innings total of 236 runs, Brook displayed immense maturity, toning down a bit on his naturally aggressive game to amass 56 runs in 73 balls, with four boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of just over 76, way below his career SR of over 90.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sangakkara said, "He is such a good player. I love watching him bat, I like the simplicity of his technique and the intent he bats with."

"It is always about scoring runs and there is nothing complicated in the way he does it."

Keeping in mind Harry Brook's great game awareness, Kumar Sangakkara urged him to stick to his natural game.

"He has got good awareness about how he wants to play cricket and I think the best thing that can happen for Harry Brook is to be told, 'just keep batting the way you are, do not get confused with anything else'," concluded Sangakkara.

Since debuting for England, Harry Brook has been a key part of the side's "Bazball" approach, brought in by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Coming to the match, England ended day two with 259/6, with Jamie Smith (72*) and Gus Atkinson (4*) unbeaten. Harry Brook (56) and Joe Root (42) also played crucial knocks for England after a shaky start which saw them struggling at 67/3 at one point.

After electing to bat first, SL was 113/7, but knocks from Dhananjaya de Silva (74) and debutant Milan Rathnayake (72) took them to 236 runs. Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir took three wickets each for England.

(With ANI Inputs)