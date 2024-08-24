The 38-year-old brought the curtains down on his illustrious career by taking to Instagram and sharing an emotional message to announce his decision

Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Shikhar Dhawan retires: Gambhir, Sehwag lead a wave of retirement wishes to India's 'Gabbar' x 00:00

India's seasoned opener, Shikhar Dhawan, on Saturday, announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old brought the curtains down on his illustrious career by taking to Instagram and sharing an emotional message to announce his decision. He thanked everyone who supported him in his remarkable career, which saw him earn various accolades.

"I am standing at a point where when I look back, I only see memories and a new life when I look forward. It was always my dream to play for India, and I got to live it. I am thankful to a lot of people for that. First of all, my family, my childhood coaches and then my team that I played with for so many years. I got a new family, fame and love. But it is said that to move forward, you need to flip the pages," Dhawan said in a video posted on his official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

"I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid farewell to my cricketing journey, I have peace in my heart. I played a lot for my country. I only say this to myself, that you don't need to be upset about not playing for your country again, but be happy that you had the opportunity to do so," he concluded.

Also Read: Throwback to the times when Shikhar Dhawan and wife Aesha redefined couple goals

In his illustrious career, runs effortlessly came off Dhawan's bat. He represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its heartfelt congratulations to Dhawan for his dynamic contributions throughout his career. "As Shikhar Dhawan retires from International and Domestic cricket, we wish him all the very best for the road ahead," BCCI posted on X.

💬💬 𝙄 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙮 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙢𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚



As Shikhar Dhawan retires from International and Domestic cricket, we wish him all the very best for the road ahead 👏👏@SDhawan25 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nH5DVTHraP — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2024

Also Read: From 'Gabbar' to greatness! Reflecting on his white-ball cricket ascent

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag praised Dhawan for his "exceptional performances" over the years, noting his impactful role since taking over as the team’s opener.

"Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn't look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always," Sehwag said.

Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn’t look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always. https://t.co/jHvfLAhp14 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2024

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, expressed optimism that Dhawan would continue to inspire and bring joy in his future pursuits.

Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future! @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/yE3mQjKXj5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2024

IPL franchise Punjab Kings also celebrated Dhawan’s illustrious achievements, reflecting on his numerous runs, trophies, and unforgettable moments, while eagerly anticipating the next chapter in his journey.

"Runs, trophies and countless memories! Happy retirement, Gabbar! Can't wait to see you thigh-five your way into the next innings of life!" Punjab Kings wrote on X.

"A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings," former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings @SDhawan25 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Y4fMBbIIfR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 24, 2024