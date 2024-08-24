Shikhar Dhawan retires: From 'Gabbar' to greatness! Reflecting on his white-ball cricket ascent

As his career progressed, it became increasingly clear that Dhawan was destined to make a significant impact in limited-overs cricket

Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: AFP)

Following the announcement of Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement from both international and domestic cricket, fans and the cricketing community are reflecting on the extraordinary journey of the left-handed opener, whose career began in Delhi and left an indelible mark on the global stage.

Dhawan’s decision to retire shared through a heartfelt post on social media, left Indian cricket enthusiasts in stunned silence. Over a career spanning more than 14 years, Dhawan’s composure both on and off the field distinguished him from his peers and became a hallmark of his legacy.

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

Shikhar Dhawan retires: Tracing the journey of 'Gabbar' to modern-day white-ball greatness

Popularly known as 'Gabbar', Dhawan was renowned for his dynamic batting and his signature 'thigh celebration,' which became a familiar sight in international matches and the Indian Premier League. His journey in cricket began on a modest note, stepping onto the field for the Indian team at Visakhapatnam in October 2010 against Australia. His debut, however, was not as he had hoped; he was dismissed for a duck, falling victim to Clint McKay’s delivery that slipped through the gap between his bat and pad. The silence of the Visakhapatnam crowd marked the beginning of a career that would soon make a resounding impact on the world stage.

Dhawan's rise to prominence was gradual. It wasn’t until 2013 that he first connected with fans through his iconic celebration. Facing Australia again, but this time in Mohali and Test cricket, Dhawan’s exhilarating 187-run innings captivated the crowd and left a lasting impression. This performance solidified his reputation as a formidable batsman and a worthy successor to Sourav Ganguly.

As his career progressed, it became increasingly clear that Dhawan was destined to make a significant impact in limited-overs cricket. Across 167 ODI matches, Dhawan amassed 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, featuring 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries. His aggressive style and consistent performances made him a key player for India in the 50-over format.

In T20 Internationals, Dhawan played 68 matches, accumulating 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. His presence in the shorter format was marked by explosive innings and key contributions, further establishing his reputation as a versatile and dynamic player.

Throughout his career, Dhawan occasionally captained the Indian team in white-ball formats when the regular captain was unavailable. His leadership, though sporadic, added another dimension to his role in the team.

Dhawan’s career was not without its challenges. In 2014, he faced a period of struggle, finding himself lower in the pecking order and working hard to regain his position. Despite these setbacks, Dhawan achieved several significant milestones, including becoming the fastest player to reach 6,000 ODI runs, accomplishing this feat in just 141 matches. He also joined the elite group of players who have scored over 5,000 runs and completed 50 dismissals in ODIs.

His contributions were recognized with prestigious accolades. Dhawan was named Player of the Tournament in the U-19 World Cup in 2004, the Champions Trophy in 2013, and the Asia Cup in 2018. These awards highlighted his exceptional performances and underscored his role as a key player in India’s cricketing successes.

As Shikhar Dhawan retires, his remarkable career stands as a testament to his skill, resilience, and the lasting impact he has made in the world of cricket. His legacy will be remembered for his explosive batting, significant milestones, and the memorable moments he created throughout his illustrious career.

