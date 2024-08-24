Shikhar Dhawan retires: Will he be available to play in IPL next year?

Dhawan’s international career began in October 2010, and he leaves behind a legacy that includes 34 Test matches, 167 ODIs, and 68 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India

Shikhar Dhawan, the tenth-highest run-scorer for India in One Day Internationals (ODIs), officially announced his retirement on Saturday from both international and domestic cricket.

The 38-year-old made the announcement through a heartfelt video posted on his social media accounts.

Dhawan’s international career began in October 2010, and he leaves behind a legacy that includes 34 Test matches, 167 ODIs, and 68 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India.

His Test career saw him amass 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61, while in ODIs, he scored 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.11. In T20Is, he accumulated 1,759 runs with an average of 27.92. Throughout his career, Dhawan hit seven centuries in Test cricket and 17 in the ODI format.

Renowned for his aggressive batting style and a penchant for delivering in high-stakes ICC events, Dhawan carved out a distinguished niche in Indian cricket. He was the top run-scorer for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, a tournament India won by defeating England.

Additionally, he was the leading run-scorer for India in the 2015 World Cup and topped the run charts once again in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Dhawan also led the run-scoring in the Asia Cup 2018.

The opening partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan became one of the most prolific in Indian cricket history. Together, they amassed 5,148 runs in 115 innings at an average of 45.55. This partnership stands among the top three opening pairs in ODI cricket history in terms of run accumulation.

In his retirement announcement, Dhawan reflected on his career with a sense of fulfillment. “It’s important to turn the page to move forward in life, and that’s why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I’ve told myself not to feel sad about not playing for India anymore, but to feel happy that I had the honor of representing the country,” he stated in his video post.

Shikhar Dhawan retires: What's next for India's Gabbar?

The announcement has understandably left fans curious about the future of Dhawan’s cricketing journey, particularly concerning his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over his IPL career, Dhawan has represented several teams, including Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

With 222 matches to his name, he is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, trailing only Virat Kohli. Dhawan has accumulated 6,768 runs in 221 innings, with an average of 35.07 and a strike rate of 127.12. His last IPL appearance, which also marked his final professional outing, was against SRH in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 9.

In IPL 2024, Dhawan served as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS). Unfortunately, his season was cut short to just five matches due to a shoulder injury. Under his leadership, Punjab Kings finished second-last in the 10-team tournament, securing only five wins out of 14 league stage matches.

Dhawan’s retirement announcement did not address his IPL future, leading to speculation among fans. Earlier reports suggested that Punjab Kings might not be keen on retaining Dhawan for IPL 2025. As a result, uncertainty surrounds whether Dhawan will continue playing in the IPL or retire from competitive cricket altogether.

A resolution regarding Shikhar Dhawan’s IPL future is anticipated soon, as fans and stakeholders await clarity on his next steps. For now, Dhawan's illustrious career, characterized by his aggressive flair and crucial contributions in major tournaments, remains a testament to his enduring impact on the game.