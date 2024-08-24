Breaking News
'Leaving with peace in my heart': Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Dhawan appeared in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India

Shikhar Dhawan. Pic/AFP

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he last donned the national jersey.


The 38-year-old said he leaves the scene a content man, having represented the national team in all three formats since making his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam.




"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India," he added.

Dhawan appeared in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India. His best came in the 50-over format in which he amassed 6793 runs at an average of 44.11. He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs. 

