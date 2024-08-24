Shikhar Dhawan: 5 standout innings that marked his legacy

In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties

Lovingly referred to as 'Mr ICC', Shikhar Dhawan has consistently risen to the occasion on the grandest stages

In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, Dhawan played 122 First-Class cricket matches and handsomely scored 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

In List A, Dhawan played 302 matches and scored 12,074 runs at an average of 43.90. His remarkable statistics are further glistened by 30 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

As the 38-year-old left-handed opener announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, it’s a fitting moment to reflect on the brilliance of 'Gabbar' during his peak years.

117 vs Australia at The Oval, 2019 World Cup

Despite a fractured thumb, Dhawan delivered one of the most courageous innings in ODI history. In a group stage match against Australia, he was struck painfully on the thumb while on 25. Far from being deterred, Dhawan pressed on, accumulating 92 more runs to finish with a match-winning 117. His gritty performance was instrumental in India’s total of 352 for 5, setting up a 36-run victory as Australia was dismissed for 316. Unfortunately, the injury ended Dhawan’s World Cup campaign prematurely.

114 vs South Africa at Cardiff, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy provided Dhawan with a stage to announce himself as a major player on the international scene. Opening alongside Rohit Sharma, who was also carving out a niche as an opener, Dhawan scored his first ODI century. His 114 off 100 balls, including a crucial 127-run stand with Sharma (65) and a subsequent 83-run partnership with Virat Kohli (31), propelled India to a formidable total of 331 for 7. South Africa fought back but fell short, being bowled out for 305, thus giving India a 26-run win.

187 vs Australia, Mohali Test, 2013

In his debut Test series, Dhawan made an unforgettable impact in Mohali. Facing a formidable Australian side that had scored 408 runs, Dhawan and Murali Vijay put together a record-breaking opening stand of 289 runs. Dhawan’s blistering 187 came off just 168 balls, including 33 boundaries and 2 sixes. This innings laid a solid foundation for India’s first-innings lead and a six-wicket victory. Dhawan’s debut performance was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing his aggressive style and remarkable temperament.

137 vs South Africa at Melbourne, 2015 World Cup

In a crucial World Cup match against South Africa, Dhawan stepped up when India lost Rohit Sharma early. His 137 off 146 balls, including partnerships of 127 with Virat Kohli (46) and 125 with Ajinkya Rahane (79), was pivotal in setting a competitive total of 307 for 7. Dhawan’s innings, particularly significant given his form preceding the World Cup, was instrumental in India’s triumph. The bowlers capitalized on this momentum, dismissing South Africa for a mere 177 in 40.2 overs.

190 vs Sri Lanka, Galle Test, 2017

Returning to the Test fold after a nine-month hiatus, Dhawan marked his comeback with a commanding 190 off 168 balls against Sri Lanka in Galle. His innings was characterized by aggressive stroke play, including 31 boundaries. Partnering with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 153, Dhawan contributed to a mammoth second-wicket partnership of 253 runs. India’s first-innings total of 600 all out laid the groundwork for a resounding 304-run victory. Dhawan’s dominance was a testament to his enduring skill and flair.

As Dhawan draws the curtain on his illustrious career, his legacy in international cricket is etched in these memorable performances. Each innings not only highlights his individual brilliance but also underscores his pivotal role in India’s cricketing success across formats.