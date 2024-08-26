Fatima Sana named Pakistan skipper for Women’s T20 World Cup

The selectors however have retained Nida in the squad that has at least 10 players who appeared in the last edition of the global showpiece

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named 22-year-old Fatima Sana as their captain, replacing Nida Dar for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE from October 3-20. The 37-year-old Nida is going through a lean patch and the team under her suffered T20I and ODI series defeats in England before making a semi-final exit in the Women’s Asia Cup last month.

The selectors however have retained Nida in the squad that has at least 10 players who appeared in the last edition of the global showpiece. Bowling all-rounder Fatima, who has featured in 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has previously led Pakistan emerging and domestic sides. She also captained Pakistan to a famous ODI win against New Zealand in a Super Over in Christchurch, in December 2023. Pakistan have been clubbed with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A.

