Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Fatima Sana named Pakistan skipper for Womens T20 World Cup

Fatima Sana named Pakistan skipper for Women’s T20 World Cup

Updated on: 26 August,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

The selectors however have retained Nida in the squad that has at least 10 players who appeared in the last edition of the global showpiece

Fatima Sana named Pakistan skipper for Women’s T20 World Cup

Fatima Sana

Listen to this article
Fatima Sana named Pakistan skipper for Women’s T20 World Cup
x
00:00

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named 22-year-old Fatima Sana as their captain, replacing Nida Dar for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE from October 3-20. The 37-year-old Nida is going through a lean patch and the team under her suffered T20I and ODI series defeats in England before making a semi-final exit in the Women’s Asia Cup last month.


Also Read: More Dhawan tributes flow in from Virat, Rohit



The selectors however have retained Nida in the squad that has at least 10 players who appeared in the last edition of the global showpiece. Bowling all-rounder Fatima, who has featured in 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has previously led Pakistan emerging and domestic sides. She also captained Pakistan to a famous ODI win against New Zealand in a Super Over in Christchurch, in December 2023. Pakistan have been clubbed with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan t20 world cup womens world cup asia cup sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK