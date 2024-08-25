Shan Masood said that they need to perform better in the upcoming second Test match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim delivered a stunning performance as he smashed 191 runs in the first innings. Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test

Shan Masood (Pic: File Pic)

After suffering a loss against Bangladesh in the first Test match, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood accepted that his side made mistakes in Rawalpindi.

Shan Masood failed to showcase his skills with the willow in the Rawalpindi Test. In the first innings, he departed for six runs and later returned to the pavilion with 14 runs in the second innings.

The hosts lost the first match by 10 wickets against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series.

Speaking after the match, Shan Masood said that they need to perform better in the upcoming second Test match against Bangladesh.

"Never to make an excuse, it (the pitch) didn't play the way we thought it would... Also with the ball and in the field, we could have done better to keep them at par. It's a misconception, with the way it was going to take a lot. When you are playing for a draw, funny things can happen. A lot can happen under pressure. There have been mistakes and we have to do better when we play next," Shan Masood said.

He added that there's room for spinners in Pakistan's squad. He further added that Aamer Jamal's injury affected them since he could perform well with both bat and bat.

"There's always room for a spinner, we lost Aamer Jamal who does well with both bat and ball. In Sydney, Sajid Khan played, going with four pacers didn't work in this game. There have been different pitches produced, it's a huge lesson for us on what to expect from our own conditions. The key is to consider the conditions and not make the same mistakes we have made here," Shan Masood added.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim delivered a stunning performance as he smashed 191 runs in the first innings. Along with him, Shadman Islam slammed 93 runs, Mominul Haque (50) and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das (56), Mehidy Hasan Mirza (77) showcased their batting prowess.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

(With ANI Inputs)