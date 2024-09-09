Paris Paralympics 2024 | "Humein bhi utna darja milna chahiye": Navdeep Singh after clinching gold medal

Javelin champion Navdeep Singh, battling dwarfism, calls for equality after grabbing gold with 47.32m throw in F41 category

Navdeep Singh competes in the men’s javelin F41 final on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Navdeep Singh, who suffered from dwarfism, endured not just the usual rigours of training, but cruel taunts from onlookers while growing up in his village in Haryana’s Panipat district. On Saturday, having turned those taunts into his biggest triumph on sport’s grandest stage, the four feet four inches tall para athlete expressed his concerns with the indignities visited upon people whose bodies don’t fit the usual moulds, and demanded “same respect” for them.

‘I too have brought glory’

The 23-year-old Indian javelin thrower won an unparalleled gold in the F41 classification at the Paris Paralympic Games. “Humein bhi utna darja milna chahiye, maine bhi desh ka naam roshan kiya hai [We deserve the same respect, I too have brought glory to the country],” Navdeep said, flashing his gold medal in a video shared by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

“My aim is to educate society that we also exist in this world and nobody should make fun of us, which is often the case. We also can make our country proud. “There were a lot of hurdles initially, but I kept at it and strengthened myself, which led to good results. This is the biggest moment of my life, I feel proud to sign off with a gold medal,” he added.

As the track and field competitions concluded at the Paris Games, Navdeep’s golden throw in the final ensured the hallowed Stade de France echoed with the Indian national anthem. His personal best effort of 47.32m initially placed him in second position, but it was upgraded to gold after the top finisher, Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah, was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag.

It was a defining moment for Navdeep, who silenced all his doubters. Born prematurely in 2000, Navdeep’s struggles began from the start. It wasn’t until he was two years old that his parents realised their son had dwarfism, setting the stage for a life filled with both struggles and triumphs.

Motivating dad

His father, Dalbir Singh, a national-level wrestler, kept motivating him and saw his son as an extension of his own aspirations. Navdeep started his athletic journey at the age of 10, dabbling in wrestling and sprinting before finding his true calling in javelin throw after being inspired by national icon Neeraj Chopra.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is my dad [Dalbir Singh]. I really miss my family now. Initially, it felt like a burden. I wondered why I couldn’t enjoy life like others — go to school and have fun.

“But he [dad] kept me motivated and on track. In this journey, I can’t credit just one person. Champions are made with support, so my coach, my family, the government — all contributed to our success, taking our medal tally beyond the expectation of 25, reaching 29 already,” he added.

Jhajharia’s big tip proved crucial for Navdeep

A “small yet powerful advice” from India’s celebrated javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia proved to be crucial for Navdeep Singh, who clinched a historic gold medal at the Paris Paralympics.

“Sir has loads of experience, he always finds a way to win difficult matches, so I discussed my problems with him,” Navdeep recalled their conversation in a video shared by the Paralympics Committee of India. “He gave me a simple piece of advice that ultimately proved to be very effective. It turned out to be a crucial insight.”

PCI president Jhajharia, a double Paralympic gold medallist, explained to Navdeep that while many believe the javelin is thrown primarily with the hands, the real power comes from the legs. “I told him just one thing: Remember, while people say you throw the javelin with your hands, it’s actually driven by your legs.

“I instructed him to fully engage his right leg to release power from the ground. “This technique helps generate force from the ground, which is then transferred through the throw, resulting in greater power and accuracy.”

