Injured Ibrahim Zadran doubtful for Test against New Zealand

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is a doubtful for the one-off Test against New Zealand after copping up an injury here on Sunday.

The opening batter hurt his ankle during team’s final practice session ahead of Afghanistan’s first ever Test against New Zealand, starting here on Monday.

Zadran has played seven of Afghanistan’s nine Tests. Afghanistan are already without star spinner Rashid Khan.

