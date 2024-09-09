Breaking News
Injured Ibrahim Zadran doubtful for Test against New Zealand

Injured Ibrahim Zadran doubtful for Test against New Zealand

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Noida
PTI |

The opening batter hurt his ankle during team’s final practice session ahead of Afghanistan’s first ever Test against New Zealand, starting here on Monday.

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is a doubtful for the one-off Test against New Zealand after copping up an injury here on Sunday. 


Also Read: "We are brave people and we accept challenges": Hashmatullah Shahidi



The opening batter hurt his ankle during team’s final practice session ahead of Afghanistan’s first ever Test against New Zealand, starting here on Monday.


Zadran has played seven of Afghanistan’s nine Tests. Afghanistan are already without star spinner Rashid Khan.

afghanistan new zealand sports news test cricket cricket news

