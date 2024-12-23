Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian reacts on being summoned to Australia as replacement for retired R Ashwin; dad reveals he and son were speechless when offie delivered the good news to him

Tanush Kotian of India ‘A’ against Australia ‘A’ at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last month. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article "I was expecting the India call because I was performing well", says Ashwin's replacement Tanush Kotian x 00:00

Mumbai’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian will be leaving for Australia today to join the India Test squad in Australia as a replacement for the recently-retired off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kotian, 26, who on Monday claimed 2-38 and scored an unbeaten 39 to help Mumbai beat Hyderabad by three wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Ahmedabad, got the news of his Test squad selection after Mumbai’s triumph.

“I am excited to join the Indian team. I was expecting the India call because I was performing well. It will be a very big opportunity for me to share the Indian team dressing room with big players and it will be a totally different experience for me,” Kotian told mid-day from Ahmedabad on Monday.

‘Will try to keep it simple’

When asked how he sees it as a challenge to play at the highest level and tackle pressure, confident Kotian said: “I don’t think it will be a big task because I will try to keep it simple just like I was playing and performing for the last few years. I will not think too much, I will just try to give my best like I used to play for Mumbai.

“I don’t see it as a competition, but I will try to learn from the experienced bowlers [left-arm spinner Ravindra] Jadeja and Washi [off-spinner Washington Sundar], who are perfect all-rounders. The main thing I want to learn from them is how they adapt to different situations,” added Kotian.

When Tanush called his dad Karunakar (his first coach) about the news of his selection, both were speechless for a minute. “It’s [India call] a pleasant surprise for me. Tanush is performing very well, but I was not expecting it now,” Kotian Sr told mid-day on Monday.

Grab this opportunity: Dad

“Yes it will be a challenge, but he will do well in Australia. He has to do well and grab the opportunity. I told him to grab this chance, because he will get very few opportunities at the highest level. I want him to perform well in all three departments, bowling, batting and fielding,” remarked Kotian Sr, who used to play for Payyade Sports Club.

Kotian has claimed 101 wickets and scored 1,525 runs in 33 first-class games. On the recent India ‘A’ team’s tour to Australia, he scored 44 and claimed 1-62 in the unofficial Test at Melbourne last month. Meanwhile, BCCI said in a release that India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia as he is yet to regain full fitness.