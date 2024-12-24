‘Settling-in period is over, I feel comfortable’

It was Mbappe’s sixth goal in his last eight matches with Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe added to his scoring streak with a superb strike in Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league to finish the year on a positive note after hitting what he called “rock bottom” in early December. Mbappe sent a right-footed shot into the upper corner 10 minutes into the match for his fourth goal in as many games with Madrid in all competitions. It was Mbappe’s sixth goal in his last eight matches with Madrid.

He struggled early on with his new club, and said his lowest point came when he missed a penalty in the team’s 2-1 league loss at Athletic Bilbao on Dec 4. “I know I have a lot more to give,” Mbappe said on Sunday. “The last few games I’ve played better, I took a lot of positives from the Bilbao game, when I hit rock bottom.”

Mbappe said he feels his period of adjustment with the club is finally over. “I think we now know each other better,” he said. “I’ve joined the team and that changed a lot of things. The settling-in period is over, as the coach says. I feel very comfortable in the team and I play better with the others on the field. The team is playing much better.”

