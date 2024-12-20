Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Intercontinental Cup Real Madrid clinch title

Updated on: 20 December,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Lusail (Qatar)
AP , PTI |

Ancelotti lifted his 15th title with the Spanish powerhouse, surpassing the 14 trophies that he and Miguel Munoz had won. Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior scored a goal each

Real Madrid's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Intercontinental Cup soccer final match against CF Pachuca at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Pic/AP, PTI

Real Madrid beat Mexican team Pachuca 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday, making Carlo Ancelotti the most decorated coach in the club’s history. 


Ancelotti lifted his 15th title with the Spanish powerhouse, surpassing the 14 trophies that he and Miguel Munoz had won. Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior scored a goal each.


