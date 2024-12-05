Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mbappe accepts full responsibility for penalty miss as Real lose to Bilbao

Mbappe accepts ‘full responsibility’ for penalty miss as Real lose to Bilbao

Updated on: 06 December,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  BIlbao
AFP |

Top

“A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. This is a difficult moment, but it’s the best time to change this situation and show who I am,” said Mbappe in an Instagram post

Mbappe accepts ‘full responsibility’ for penalty miss as Real lose to Bilbao

Real’s Kylian Mbappe (left) is comforted by Jude Bellingham after missing a penalty v BIlbao

Listen to this article
Mbappe accepts ‘full responsibility’ for penalty miss as Real lose to Bilbao
x
00:00

Kylian Mbappe took full responsibility for a “big mistake” after he missed another penalty in champions Real Madrid’s 1-2 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Wednesday. A week after the French superstar failed from the spot in the Champions League against Liverpool, he endured further misery from 12 yards as Los Blancos allowed league leaders Barcelona to retain their four-point advantage.


“A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. This is a difficult moment, but it’s the best time to change this situation and show who I am,” said Mbappe in an Instagram post.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kylian Mbappe real madrid la liga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK