Mbappe accepts ‘full responsibility’ for penalty miss as Real lose to Bilbao

“A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. This is a difficult moment, but it’s the best time to change this situation and show who I am,” said Mbappe in an Instagram post

Real’s Kylian Mbappe (left) is comforted by Jude Bellingham after missing a penalty v BIlbao

Kylian Mbappe took full responsibility for a “big mistake” after he missed another penalty in champions Real Madrid’s 1-2 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Wednesday. A week after the French superstar failed from the spot in the Champions League against Liverpool, he endured further misery from 12 yards as Los Blancos allowed league leaders Barcelona to retain their four-point advantage.

