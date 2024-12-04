Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > La Liga Titles arent won in December Real Madrid will fight harder says coach Ancelotti

La Liga: Titles aren’t won in December, Real Madrid will fight harder, says coach Ancelotti

Updated on: 04 December,2024 04:11 PM IST  |  Madrid
IANS |

Top

Real Madrid will be hoping to build their winning momentum as the La Liga race has been blown wide open with FC Barcelona failing to win their last three outings

La Liga: Titles aren’t won in December, Real Madrid will fight harder, says coach Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
La Liga: Titles aren’t won in December, Real Madrid will fight harder, says coach Ancelotti
x
00:00

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has hailed his side for bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Getafe on the weekend and claimed the team will keep fighting for the title till the end of the season. 


“I feel very good, especially when the team plays well and contributes despite the difficulties. We are fighting. Nobody thinks that in December you win something, but you have to be in the fight and we are there despite the difficulties. When Vini Jr., Camavinga and Alaba return we will fight even harder,” said Ancelotti in the press conference.


Real Madrid will be hoping to build their winning momentum as the La Liga race has been blown wide open with FC Barcelona failing to win their last three outings.


Also Read: "Yashasvi is standing exactly where I was 10 years back": KL Rahul

A lot of talk has surrounded whether Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham will be taking responsibility for a penalty kick. The Frenchman failed to convert a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League which saw Jude take the penalty, and successfully convert the spot kick, against Getafe.

Ancelotti remained adamant on the fact that it was up to the duo to choose who would take the penalties and hailed Mbappe for his selflessness. “Tomorrow Bellingham and Mbappe will analyse it and choose who is in the best position to take it. It is not a matter of debate. Getafe’s penalty can be analysed in two ways. Some see it as an act of insecurity and we see it as an act of responsibility and altruism. These are two important things for us.

“The altruism of a great talent like Mbappe is an act that we value very much because it means that the one who could be the greatest talent in football is putting himself at the service of the team. For me, it is not a lack of courage but an important act for his teammates. Everyone at the club values ​​it as an act of altruism. That means he is on the right path. I value it very much,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real madrid fc barcelona la liga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK