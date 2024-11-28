UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti backs struggling star who misses a penalty en route another flop show in 0-2 defeat to Liverpool

A dejected Mbappe during his team’s 0-2 defeat to Liverpool. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Mbappe needs our love and support’ x 00:00

Kylian Mbappe hoped his move to Real Madrid would finally end his wait to win the Champions League. That felt a long way off on Wednesday after a 0-2 defeat to Liverpool left the champs in danger of being eliminated from the UCL at the first stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbappe had a miserable night at Anfield, where he was humbled by a young defender and then missed a penalty. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said the star forward was going through a “difficult moment” just months after he joined the record 15-time European champions. “We must give him our support and love and he will soon be fine,” said Ancelotti, facing multiple questions on Mbappe from Spanish reporters. “It could be lack of confidence. Sometimes in the game, when things don’t work out, the idea is to keep things simple. Don’t complicate things. He’s going through that moment now. Don’t blame him for missing a penalty. We can’t put too much grief on him for that.”

Also Read: Hybrid model for CT not acceptable: PCB to ICC



Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (yellow) dives to his left to save a penalty taken by Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe during their UEFA Champions League match at Anfield on Wednesday

World Cup-winner Mbappe looked a shadow of himself against a Liverpool team that leads the way in the Premier League and Champions League. He was brought crashing down by a crunching tackle from 21-year-old right back Conor Bradley when threatening to burst through on goal in the first half. And it got worse in the second when he had a chance to make it 1-1 from the penalty spot after Alexis Mac Allister had given Liverpool the lead, but couldn’t beat Liverpool’s back-up goalie Caoimhin Kelleher. Mbappe has scored nine goals in 18 ties for Madrid since leaving PSG, but has only one goal in the UCL for his new club, who have lost three of their five games in the revamped competition.

Reds bos Slot on song

Liverpool are the only team with a perfect record in this season’s UCL after beating holders Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday. They are the sole side with five wins from five in this new-look UCL, and are guaranteed to advance to the play-offs in February. “It’s special to play against a club that won this Champions League so many times,” said Liverpool boss Arne Slot. “Real are the reigning champions and have been a pain in the a**e for Liverpool many times as well,” added Slot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever