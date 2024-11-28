Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hybrid model for CT not acceptable PCB to ICC

Hybrid model for CT not acceptable: PCB to ICC

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

The ICC has convened a meeting of the executive members virtually to resolve the scheduling imbroglio surrounding the marquee event after India’s refusal to send the team across the border.

Hybrid model for CT not acceptable: PCB to ICC

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Hybrid model for CT not acceptable: PCB to ICC
x
00:00

The Pakistan Cricket Board informed the ICC on Thursday that it will not accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, and asked the global governing body not to discuss the option in Friday’s board meeting.


Also Read: ‘We aim to build on this momentum’, Rohit Sharma


The ICC has convened a meeting of the executive members virtually to resolve the scheduling imbroglio surrounding the marquee event after India’s refusal to send the team across the border. “I can confirm that PCB has a few hours back told the ICC that a hybrid model is not acceptable to them,” a source told PTI.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK