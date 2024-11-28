The ICC has convened a meeting of the executive members virtually to resolve the scheduling imbroglio surrounding the marquee event after India’s refusal to send the team across the border.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Hybrid model for CT not acceptable: PCB to ICC x 00:00

The Pakistan Cricket Board informed the ICC on Thursday that it will not accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, and asked the global governing body not to discuss the option in Friday’s board meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘We aim to build on this momentum’, Rohit Sharma

The ICC has convened a meeting of the executive members virtually to resolve the scheduling imbroglio surrounding the marquee event after India’s refusal to send the team across the border. “I can confirm that PCB has a few hours back told the ICC that a hybrid model is not acceptable to them,” a source told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever