he Champions Trophy 2025 hangs in balance after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they won't be able to send its team to Pakistan

Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025 | "Jay Shah will think about the ICC's benefit": Naqvi hopes positive response on hosting the event x 00:00

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that it is not possible for its national team to travel to India in future as India continues to refuse to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further termed it as an unequal situation. The Champions Trophy 2025 hangs in balance after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they won't be able to send its team to Pakistan.

Following the matter, the ICC has held a virtual meeting of its executive board members on Friday to take a final decision.

"It is just not possible that while Pakistan keeps on going and playing in India all events the Indian authorities are not willing to send their team to play in Pakistan. We can't have such an unequal situation", Naqvi told reporters last night at the Gaddafi stadium during a visit to inspect the construction work.

Also Read: KL Rahul or Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals? See what co-owner says

Previously, Mohsin Naqvi said that the board won't accept the proposal of hosting Team India matches using the Hybrid model.

"All I can assure is whatever happens in the meeting we will come out with good news and decisions which will be accepted by our people", he said.

Mohsin Naqvi hoped that Jay Shah, who will take over as the ICC Chairman on December 5, would make decisions based on the interest of world cricket and all member boards.

"Jay Shah takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do."

"Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation", he said.

There were speculations that Pakistan would receive additional financial incentives to accept the Hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, but Mohsin Naqvi remained non-committal.

Naqvi said all such decisions and the outcome of the ICC meeting will be conveyed to the Pakistan government, which will take a final call.

(With PTI Inputs)