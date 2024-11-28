Aston Villa denied late winner against Juventus

Juventus, playing without a recognised striker, enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages but showed little punch. The game opened up as the first half progressed. Teenager Kenan Yildiz drifted in from the left but dragged his shot wide of Martinez's right-hand post in the 20th minute

Emiliano Martinez produced a wonder save and Aston Villa were controversially denied a last-gasp winner in a 0-0 Champions League draw with Juventus on Wednesday. Chances were at a premium in Birmingham but the home side had Argentina international Martinez to thank for keeping the scores level. Then, deep into stoppage time, Morgan Rogers looked to have given Unai Emery's team another famous win when he slammed a loose ball home. But the goal was ruled out after it was deemed that Diego Carlos had fouled Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio. Emery said he was "very happy" with the point despite the late ruling by the officials, describing the contact as "soft".

"The last action is clear, it is the interpretation of the referee," the Spaniard told TNT Sports. "Only the interpretation. We know here in England, 80 percent is not fault (foul) and maybe in Europe it is a fault." Villa raced out of the blocks in Europe this season, winning their first three matches, but they have now gone seven games in all competitions without a victory. Emery made it clear before the match that a draw would not be a bad result against the Italian giants as he plots an exit from the revamped group stage.

Juventus, playing without a recognised striker, enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages but showed little punch. The game opened up as the first half progressed. Teenager Kenan Yildiz drifted in from the left but dragged his shot wide of Martinez's right-hand post in the 20th minute. The first shot on target for either side came when Ollie Watkins controlled a clever Boubacar Kamara pass in the 37th minute but Di Gregorio pushed the ball behind. Matty Cash lashed a shot towards goal from the resulting corner but it hit a Juventus player and the Italians broke with pace, Timothy Weah, playing up front, firing over from distance.

Martinez then kept out a shot from the impressive Francisco Conceicao. But Villa came closest to breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when Lucas Digne rattled the crossbar from a free-kick. Both teams showed more urgency early in the second half as the game picked up pace, with the home crowd trying to lift Villa. Two-time champions Juventus had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 65th minute when the ball fell to Conceicao at the back post from a corner. He got his effort on target but somehow Martinez made up ground to his right, diving low to keep the ball out, millimetres short of crossing the line.

Five minutes later Villa were denied when Leon Bailey crossed for John McGinn, whose shot was kept out by the outstretched boot of Manuel Locatelli. The home side thought they had won the match in the final seconds but it was not to be. Villa, playing their first season in Europe's top-tier competition since the 1982/83 season, are ninth in the Champions League table, with Thiago Motta's Juventus down in 19th spot

